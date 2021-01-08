Rajkummar Rao explains importance of 'responsibly intervening' in violence against women

Actor Rajkummar Rao who is quite vocal about his thoughts on violence against women recently took to Twitter and shared a video while speaking about people who intend to keep quiet and choose to walk away rather than helping any women in need.. Apart from this, while captioning the post, he looked at the records that show women face a constant threat of violence in every space they occupy.

Rajkummar Rao raises his voice for violence against women

In the video, the actor is heard saying, “We don’t try to intervene in some other person’s matter thinking that it is their own personal space. This is something that is taught to every person since childhood. And if the other person steps ahead to help the person in need, then these are a few lines that he or she will hear the same lines from others and then the person extending his hand of help, stops from intervening in the matter. “ Adding, the actor said, “Do not stop. Your intervention can help women in need. And if you get this inner voice saying that ‘what will happen if you will help’ then just think about this that if you will help today then someone else will also step out to help the people in need. And in this way, there will be a formation of a chain that will put an end to the thinking behind such violence."

Read: Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Pose As 'Badhai Do' Filming Commences In Dehradun

Read: Rajkummar Rao Wishes Girlfriend Patralekhaa's Sister On Birthday, Says 'You Are The Best'

Have you ever Intervened?

Records show women face a constant threat of violence in every space they occupy. But that’s not the only issue. The fact is, we know about this and yet choose to walk away and ignore. Why? Because we assume it’s not “our problem”. pic.twitter.com/p1OCl2xdBO — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 8, 2021

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Have you ever Intervened? Records show women face a constant threat of violence in every space they occupy. But that’s not the only issue. The fact is, we know about this and yet choose to walk away and ignore. Why? Because we assume it’s not “our problem.” In another post, the Badhaai Do actor wrote, “Because the truth is: It is our problem. It is our collective problem and we have the responsibility to collectively and responsibly intervene. Start today. The next time you see/hear / know of violence against women, don’t pretend like it’s not happening.”

Imagine the world where we didn’t walk away. Where we stopped the next stalker, called out the next cyberbully, held the next abuser accountable.

Where we, above all, made sure that women were safe. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 8, 2021

Because the truth is: It is our problem. It is our collective problem and we have the responsibility to collectively and responsibly intervene.

Start today. The next time you see / hear / know of violence against women, don’t pretend like it’s not happening. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 8, 2021

Rajkummar sometime back informed fans about his partnership with Breakthrough India to raise his voice for violence against women. The actor shared a post and explained his association with the organization for their latest campaign ‘Dakhal Do’ that will promote bystander intervention to stop the violence. Apart from sharing updates about his partnership, the actor also explained that the organization works towards safeguarding the rights of women and girls.

I am excited to announce my partnership with Breakthrough India's upcoming campaign 'Dakhal Do' promoting bystander intervention to stop violence against women. Breakthrough works to make violence against girls and women unacceptable. @INBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/xfi5VGJGQR — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 22, 2020

Read: Rajkummar Rao Thankful For The Year 2020; Shares Collage Of His Characters Across 2020

Read: 'I Am No Messiah': Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Congratulate Sonu Sood For His Autobiography

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.