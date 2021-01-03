Rajkummar Rao wishes girlfriend Patralekhaa's sister on birthday, says 'You are the best'

Actor Rajkummar Rao who has been vocal about his relationship with his lady love and actress Patralekhaa also shares an amazing bond with her sister Parnalekha. On Parnalekha’s birthday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the two while pouring in his love and warmth for the former on the special day.

Rajkummar Rao's wishes for Parnalekha

In the picture, Rajkummar and Parnalekha can be seen gazing at the ceiling while smiling in the candid shot. While captioning the post and extending his wishes, the Stree actor adorned the kind of bond and love they share for each other. While extending his wishes, Rajkummar wrote, “Happy birthday my dear kid sister @parnalekha9. You know you are the best. Fly high and shine like a diamond this year. May you have a phenomenal year filled with all the amazing things. You deserve all the happiness in the world and you make us proud every day. God bless you.”

Apart from Rajkummar, Patralekhaa also penned adorable wishes for his sister on the joyous occasion. In the post, the actress shares some gorgeous pictures of her sister while looking back at all the fun moments spent together. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @parnalekha9 . You know you are my soul sister and I love you.. Baaki ki dil ki baatein in person.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been enjoying attention from their fans after the two posted a picture on Instagram which the fans took as a close resemblance between him and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Rajkummar shared the stunning picture on Instagram while spending some time with his girlfriend. In the picture posted, the two love birds are spotted posing for the selfie camera at a snow-studded space with natural dim lighting. The actors are seen sitting beneath a cozy shed while a bed of snow is spotted in the background. His beard-style stands out in the pictures as it is the iconic cut donned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. His appearance has led people to believe that he would be the most appropriate option if Bollywood ever decides to make a biopic on the life of Virat Kohli.

