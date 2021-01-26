Rajkummar Rao expresses gratitude to 'The White Tiger' team, thanks fans for their love

Actor Rajkummar Rao who has been garnering love and appreciation from all across for his latest release The White Tiger recently took to Twitter and penned an appreciation post while thanking the entire team for their contribution in making a masterpiece. Apart from penning a heart-warming post, the actor even shared a series of BTS stills from the sets of the film that showed him jelling well with the other star cast and the director Ramin Bahrani. While captioning the post, he thanked all for making him a part of the beautiful journey.

Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for their love

In the pictures, Rajkummar seems to be spending a good amount of time with the other co-actors including Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav. While captioning the post, he thanked them for being such amazing co-stars and also looked back at the time spent with them. “Thank u @mukuldeora @ava #AravindAdiga and Netflix for making me a part of this journey. Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav for being the most amazing co-actors one could ever wish for. Tess Joseph for putting this brilliant cast together. Please keep this love coming.”

Thank you so much guys for all the love that’s pouring in from all over the world for our film #TheWhiteTiger and for my performance as Ashok. Thank u my brother #Ramin for this wonderful experience. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2AlEHPNRQ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2021

In another post, the actor thanked all his fans for the kind of love and appreciation they have been showing towards the film. Hailing his character as Ashok, the actor wrote, “Thank you so much guys for all the love that’s pouring in from all over the world for our film #TheWhiteTiger and for my performance as Ashok. Thank u my brother #Ramin for this wonderful experience.”

Thank u @mukuldeora @ava #AravindAdiga @netflix for making me a part of this journey @priyankachopra & @_GouravAdarsh for being the most amazing co-actors one could ever wish for. @Tesselmania for putting this brilliant cast together. Please keep this love coming 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/OB2RSbWEaa — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2021

Earlier, apart from Rajkummar, Priyanka Chopra who played the role of Pinky in the film also extended her gratitude to her fans for pouring in their love for the film. The global sensation had taken to Instagram and shared a series of stills from the film while sharing her views on what made her nod for the film. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!” (sic).

The White Tiger plot follows the story of a poor guy who works as a driver and later becomes a successful entrepreneur. In the latter part of the film, as he experiences betrayal despite being a loyal servant to his master, he decides to fight against the system of society. The White Tiger cast includes Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky, Nalneesh Neel as Vitiligo Lips as well as Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is successfully streaming after being released on 22 January 2021 on Netflix.

