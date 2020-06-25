Rajkummar Rao Cannot Wait To Hear His Director Say 'ACTION'; See Pic

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been implemented in India, various celebrities working in the Hindi film industry have used their social media in order to interact with their fanbase and to also shared tidbits from their life. Out of the bunch, actor Rajkummar Rao has also been busy sharing some moments from his life on social media and indulging in conversation around various topics.

The lockdown had also brought to a standstill a number of film productions with only a few restrictions being lifted recently to resume production. It is evident that the normal operations of film production are not going to resume for quite some time in the future. Now, actor Rajkummar Rao has expressed on his social media that he is just waiting for his directors to say 'Action'.

Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to resume filming

Rajkummar took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself sporting a dapper look of casual clothes coupled with trendy shades. Rajkummar can be seen posing against a reflective surface which gives another perspective of the actor's snappy look. In the caption, the actor joked about how both he and his reflection cannot for his directors to say 'ACTION'.

Known film director Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om) was one of the many who commented under Rajkummar's post. Farah Khan also expressed how she is eager to go back on a film set by writing 'Waiting to say ACTIONNNNNNN'. Check out her comment below-

The actor had previously shared a sun-kissed photo of himself on his Instagram with a caption which was also perceived by many to be Rajkummar hinting that he cannot wait to go back to work. The actor had written 'à¤µà¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤à¤—à¥€à¥¤' i.e 'That day will arise someday'. This caption may be a reference to something much more philosophical but Rajkummar's fans were quick to comment that the actor may have grown bored of staying at home and wishes to go back to the sets. The actor could be seen donning blue shirt covered by a jacket while also sporting a thin frame of glasses. Check out his post below -

