Rajkummar Rao Is 'Wolf Of Wasseypur', Read On To Know Why?

Rajkummar Rao was tagged in a video meme shared by writer and director Vasan Bala who has directed popular films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. In the video, there are snippets of Leonardo Di Caprio’s dance movements from The Wolf of The Wall Street. Vasan is comparing Rajkummar Rao’s dance in the video to Gangs of Wasseypur and Leo. Rajkummar responded to the video and said that it is a funny video and hashtagged the video as #thewolfofwasseypur.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's Best Romantic Songs That Are Loved By His Fans

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Channels His Inner Superhero With This Instagram Post

Some netizens had funny reactions to the video

Gosh @RajkummarRao is outstanding — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) December 8, 2019

Rajuuuuu all the way @RajkummarRao moves feel more effortless — Mandvi Gayatri Sharma (@MandviSharma) December 8, 2019

Pesh hai.. Breakdance ka rajkumar @RajkummarRao — Dibakar Das Roy (@DasRoy) December 8, 2019

@RajkummarRao Leonardo should take dance classes from uh sir 😅😂 — Ninand Gandhi (@NinandGandhi) December 9, 2019

None other than Raju bhaiya... 😍👌👌👌

Raju bhaiya zindabad... 🙏 — Udit Narayan (@udit_narayan13) December 8, 2019

Ohh god that movie 😂 and u to all the time my favorite i love u ❤ — Sushmita Chanderiya (@SushmitaChande1) December 9, 2019

Gangs of Wasseypur >>> anything else! — Ritika Sharma (@Ritika_Sharma97) December 8, 2019

Next for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next seen in a horror comedy film titled Rooh-Afza. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles alongside Rao. He will also be seen in his next Turram Khan which has got its title changed and is now called Chhalaang. The film, which features Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rao, will hit the theatres across India on January 31, 2020.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As He Poses For The Cameras At An Event. See Pics

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.