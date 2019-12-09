The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rajkummar Rao Is 'Wolf Of Wasseypur', Read On To Know Why?

Bollywood News

Rajkummar Rao grooves like Leonardo Di Caprio in a video. To know what made writer, director Vasan Bala thinks of this, watch the video here. Read on for more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
rajkummar rao

Rajkummar Rao was tagged in a video meme shared by writer and director Vasan Bala who has directed popular films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. In the video, there are snippets of Leonardo Di Caprio’s dance movements from The Wolf of The Wall Street. Vasan is comparing Rajkummar Rao’s dance in the video to Gangs of Wasseypur and  Leo. Rajkummar responded to the video and said that it is a funny video and hashtagged the video as #thewolfofwasseypur. 

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's Best Romantic Songs That Are Loved By His Fans

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Channels His Inner Superhero With This Instagram Post

Some netizens had funny reactions to the video

Next for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next seen in a horror comedy film titled Rooh-Afza. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles alongside Rao. He will also be seen in his next Turram Khan which has got its title changed and is now called Chhalaang. The film, which features Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rao, will hit the theatres across India on January 31, 2020.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As He Poses For The Cameras At An Event. See Pics

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG