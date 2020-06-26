Rajkummar Rao Addresses Aspiring Actors, Says 'audience Cares About Artist's Craft & Work'

Rajkummar Rao was recently spotted speaking to media portals about his opinion on the OTT audience. He was seen sharing his thoughts about how the times have changed and how the OTT audience has evolved. The actor also shared how he feels that in today’s times, people care more about the craft of the artist more than other things.

Rajkummar Rao on the OTT audience

A video of Rajkummar Rao has been doing rounds on social media where he can be seen talking to media portals about the OTT audience. During the lockdown, the consumption of content on OTT platforms increased exponentially. Moreover, many films were seen getting directly released on OTT platforms. OTT platforms denote over the top platforms that include streaming websites and apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot, etc.

In the video, Rajkummar Rao was asked by media portals about whom he had just addressed and what he talked about. The actor told the media portals that there were many aspiring actors at the event he has just been a part of. He further told the portals that the actors asked him the process and how to make it big in the field of acting.

Rajkummar Rao further revealed that there were many actors who asked him if bodybuilding and looks were factors to be considered. The actor said that he told the actors that times have changed. He further told them that it is not about muscles and bodybuilding but an artist’s work and their craft.

It has been observed that the content created for OTT platforms is slightly different from the ones created for theatre experience or soap operas. Since OTT platforms cater to a different type of audience altogether, the format is also different. OTT platforms have reportedly given space to directors, actors, and producers to be more experimental with the content they make.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in three upcoming Bollywood movies. The first film is titled Ludo which is a dark anthology comedy film and is directed by Anurag Basu. The film also features actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. Rajkummar Rao is also set to star in Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror film about a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The final movie to feature Rajkummar Rao is Chhalaang, which is about a teacher in a small town.

