Rajkummar Rao Makes A Teenage Fan's Day By Responding To Her Comment

Just like several other celebs, Rajkummar Rao is staying in touch with his massive fan following on social media. He constantly updates his fans with news and his personal photos. Recently, Rajkummar Rao shared a stylish photo of himself on his official Instagram page. Taking to the comments section, one 15-year-old fan revealed that she was a massive fan of Rajkummar Rao. The actor then replied to this young fan and even apologised to her for not noticing her sooner.

Rajkummar Rao sweetly apologises to a 15-year-old fan

Above is the latest photo that Rajkummar Rao shared on his official social media page. In the caption for the photo, Rajkummar Rao stated that he and his reflection were waiting for his directors to say "action". However, what really caught the attention of fans was how Rajkummar Rao interacted with a 15-year-old fan.

Taking to the comments section of the post, a 15-year-old girl revealed that she was one of Rajkummar Rao's biggest fans. The girl revealed that she had made a video for Rajkummar Rao and had even direct messaged him several times. She even commented on Rajkummar Rao's photos multiple times. She then begged Rajkummar Rao to reply to her at least once as that would mean the world to her.

Surprisingly, Rajkummar Rao replied to the young fan and even apologised to her. The actor mentioned that he was sorry for missing her comments, messages, and video. Rajkummar Rao then thanked the fan for her love and support. He also asked her to stay safe during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao is set to feature in three upcoming Bollywood movies. The first film is titled Ludo and is a dark anthology comedy film directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. Rajkummar Rao will also star in Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror film about a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The final movie to feature Rajkummar Rao is Chhalaang, which is about a PE teacher in a small town.

