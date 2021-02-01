Sussanne Khan Welcomes A New Addition To Her Family; Introduces 'Purple Khan' To The World

Sussanne Khan is an active social media user and treats her followers with her pictures quite often. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the news of the new addition to her family. She has named the new member of her family Purple Khan. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Sussanne Khan Shares Cute Moments With The Kids As She Wishes Her Nephew A Happy Birthday

Sussanne Khan's Instagram post

Sussanne has welcomed a new puppy to her family. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture. In the picture, she was seen in a grey t-shirt and carried a jet black Shih Tzu. Her son, Hridhaan was also seen standing behind her in the picture. She captioned her post welcoming Purple to their tribe. She also said that Purple was Zai and Malzo’s little princess. Take a look at her post and the comments from her followers that followed.

Also read: Sussanne Khan Meets Her Younger Self, Advices Her, "Bad Decisions Make The Best Stories"

Hrithik Roshan's photos

Actor Hrithik Roshan also has a pet named Zane. He often shares pictures of him on Instagram. Earlier, he shared a picture of his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with Zane. They were seen playing with the dog in the balcony. Hrithik captioned his post saying that he couldn’t have asked for a better view.

Later, he shared a selfie with Zane. Hrithik was seen working out along with Zane by his side. He captioned his post saying that Zane wanted to tell everybody to stay home as Hrithik did amid the coronavirus lockdown. The adorable post received numerous likes and comments.

Also read: Sussanne Khan Issues Statement Over Mumbai Nightclub Raid, Terms Arrest As 'speculation'

Sussanne Khan's career

Sussanne Khan is an interior and fashion designer. She obtained an Art associate degree in interior designing from the USA. Later, she started her career as an interior designer by following the footsteps of her mother who was also a well-known interior designer.

Then, she partnered with Gauri Khan who is a well-recognized film producer and interior designer. They launched The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai which is considered as the most popular design store in India.

Sussanne Khan's family

She married Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple got married after dating for four years. They ended their marriage in 2013 and got divorced a year later.

Also read: Abhishek Singh To Revamp Bandra Police Station, Sussanne Khan To Design It For Free

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.