Rajkummar Rao Shares Lazy-day Selfie; Gives Cues About His 'best Gift' To Himself

Rajkummar Rao recently posted a picture where he was seen taking a selfie. In this picture, he was seen wearing a black tank with a minimal beard look. His hair looked perfectly groomed while he kept a strong facial expression to click a picture.

The interesting thing about the picture was the caption of the post. He wrote, “The best gift that you can give yourself is hard-work & discipline. Make these two, your best friends for life.” Fans in huge numbers complemented Rajkummar Rao for his picture by dropping heart and love emotions. Take a look at the post.

Also Read| When Rajkummar Rao was on strict diet of carrots-coffee for his role in 'Trapped'

"Rajkummar Rao is Bollywood's next Irrfan Khan": Pulkit

On June 29, 2020, director Pulkit, who is widely known for the historical drama web show Bose: Dead/Alive, posted a question for his fans and followers. In his question that he posted on his official Instagram story section, the director talked about late actor Irrfan Khan and said that the Lunch Box actor is “irreplaceable". He also asked his fans about who do they think can be the next Irrfan Khan of India.

Also Read| Rajkummar Rao addresses aspiring actors, says 'audience cares about artist's craft & work'

Pulkit received several names from his fans that included names of actors like Vijay Verma, Manoj Bajpayee, Jai Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Alhawat, and Ayushmann Khuranna. He shared a photo of Rajkummar Rao from their miniseries Bose and said that ''once you work with Rao, you get addicted to the actor''. The director further said that Rao is highly ''infectious and supremely talented''. Rajkummar Rao also shared this photo on his own social media handle.

Also Read| As 'Dil Bechara' goes for OTT release, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao all hearts for it

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in three upcoming Bollywood movies. The first film is titled Ludo which is a dark anthology comedy film and is directed by Anurag Basu. The film also features actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. Rajkummar Rao is also set to star in Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror film about a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The final movie to feature Rajkummar Rao is Chhalaang, which is about a teacher in a small town.

Also Read| Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to hear his director say 'ACTION'; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.