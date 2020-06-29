When Rajkummar Rao Was On Strict Diet Of Carrots-coffee For His Role In 'Trapped'

Rajkummar Rao's 2016 film Trapped explored the ill-fate of a person getting caught inside a high-rise apartment still under construction and struggles to survive being trapped in the apartment without any resources to get out or survive inside. Rajkummar's commitment to the film was evident on-screen as he lost a significant amount of weight to essay the lead role. Recently, The Stree actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo from the days of shooting Trapped and revealed his strict diet during production to look the part. Check it out below -

Rajkummar Rao's Trapped BTS photo

The actor through his Instagram post revealed his strict diet during Trapped shoots. Rao can be seen holding to thin slices of carrots in his mouth. He joked about being 'trapped' while shooting for the film in his caption and used the #Caroot&Coffee which was reportedly the only two items he consumed while shooting for the film.

The post garnered a number of comments by people from the entertainment industry. While Farah Khan commented 'Hoping today's lunch was better', director of Trapped, Vikramaditya Motwane joked that 'He (Rajkummar Rao) ate more in the film than he ate on the set'. Check out their comments below -

Back in 2016, Rao had spoken in an interview with a news daily and revealed that he went to extreme levels while filming Trapped. The actor had revealed that he was only having a cup of black coffee and two carrots in a day in order to survive. He went to extreme lengths for the film as it was a part of his process to prepare for the film. His character Shaurya is trapped in the house for three weeks without any food or water.

It was a survival drama and Rao wished to feel the hunger and the desperation his character felt when put in such extreme conditions. The actor has also revealed that it was a struggle to be on such a testing diet as one gets bad mood swings and energy levels dropdown. But, according to Rajkummar Rao, going through such experiences is what makes being an actor fun.

