Rajkummar Rao, Prabhas And Jennifer Lopez Films To Watch This Weekend

Amid the lockdown, most people are catching up on web shows, movies on several OTT platforms. Here we have curated a list opf movies that you can binge watch this weekend. Check the list here:

Rajkummar Rao, Prabhas and Jennifer Lopez films to watch

Made In China

Rajkummar Rao last appeared on the big screen in Made In China (2019). It also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. The film is about a Gujarati businessman who travels to China for business prospects and finds a secret soup recipe. Made In China received mixed reviews from the audiences and tanked at the box office. It is streaming on Netflix.

Stree

Stree stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee appear in supporting roles. It is a horror-comedy film released in 2018. Stree received rave reviews and was a success at the box office. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix

Trapped

Released in 2016, Rajkummar Rao stars as Shaurya in Trapped. A man struggles to survive after he unintentionally locks himself up in a high rise devoid of food, water and electricity. The film failed to perform at the box office, but was acclaimed by critics. Trapped is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Saaho

Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 2019 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film got mostly negative responses from the viewers, but fared well at the worldwide box office. Saaho is available on Netflix in Hindi and on Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the languages.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Prabhas rose to fame with his performance in Baahubali: The Beginning. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, it earned rave reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster. A second part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in 2017. Both films can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Mirchi

Released in 2013, Mirchi stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Richa Gangopadhyay among others. A man returns to his country to reform his girlfriend's violent family, but he seems to have a strange connection and a rather dark past. Mirchi received several accolades and was a blockbuster. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

My Family

My Family is a Gregory Nava directorial, starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The movie also casts Jimmy Smits, Esai Morales, and Edward James Olmos in lead roles. The movie is penned by Gregory Nava and Anna Thomas. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who makes his way from Mexico to L.A. in the 1920s, gets married and raises a big family there. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

Parker

Parker is a Taylor Hackford directorial, starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The movie casts Jason Statham and Michael Chiklis as lead characters. The movie is penned by John J. McLaughlin and Donald E. Westlake. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

