Jennifer Lopez Says That She Considered Stripping Before Her Career Took Off

Jennifer Lopez is an actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer and businesswoman. She is also known by her nickname, J.Lo. The artist is one of the most popular in the industry. However, before her career took off she revealed that she considered stripping.

Jennifer Lopez considered stripping

In an interview with a magazine, the 50-year-old revealed about her earlier life and struggle. She said that there was a moment in her life when her friends, who were also dancers, told her about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey.

Her friends assured her that she did not need to be topless. It came as a huge relief, but finally, she could not do it. Loped stated that it sounded awfully good when she was broke and eating pizza every day, but she never did it.

Jennifer Lopez continued to chase her passion and grabbed the role on of Fly Girl, on the 90s sketch comedy series, In Living Color. She got her first leading role in the 1997 film, Selena, biopic of an American artist with the same name. As per reports, Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination and became the first Latin actress to earn over US$1 million for a film.

Fame followed Jennifer Lopez throughout her career. However, when she portrayed the role of a stripper in Hustlers, she opened up about her feelings.

In an interview with a daily, she said that she was a little nervous about doing this movie because she had never played someone this dark or complicated. Lopez played Ramona Vega, a stripper in the movie. Talking further, she said that Ramona reminded her of that girlfriend we all have who is exciting but can also get you into trouble.

Hustlers

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria it a comedy crime drama film. It stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. After receiving mostly positive response, it was a success at the box office. Lopez's performance was singled out for praise and she also earned several nominations and awards.

