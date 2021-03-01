Golden Globes 2021: Watch The Moment When Daniel Kaluuya Won Maiden Golden Globe Award

Golden Globes 2021 has been one of the most anticipated events of the year, with many top nominated actors being in the run to win the prestigious awards. The event has been aired on television quite recently, and it has been revealed that ace actor Daniel Kaluuya has been felicitated with an award. The actor has won his maiden Golden Globe award for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Due to the pandemic, Kaluuya could not collect the award in person and had to address his victory virtually.

Daniel Kaluuya wins his maiden Golden Globe

It was announced a while back that Kaluuya had been nominated for the category of ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role’. Veteran actor Laura Dern was presenting the award to Daniel, when there was a technical glitch and the opening speech of Daniel was not heard properly. Dern addressed the issue and the glitch was fixed immediately. Kaluuya started his message once again, while making a comic jibe this time by saying, “You’re doing me dirty, you’re doing me dirty”. The actor was met with a strong cheer from the audience, who had a limited presence due to the given guidelines.

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Preshow To Be Live-streamed On Twitter; Know Date And Time

Daniel dedicated his win to his mother, his sister, his niece and his “friends back home”. He said that “it takes a village” to make a film and started thanking the film’s cast and crew along with the “General”, Shaka King, who directed the film. He said that he “gave everything” to play the character of Fred Hampton, and how the character made him think about himself and how it made him “grow as a man”. Among the celebrities who were seen applauding him were Sacha Baron Cohen and Jared Leto, among others.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Daniel Kaluuya has worked in a number of successful films in his acting career. Some of these include Johnny English Reborn, Black Panther, Queen & Slim and more. His most popular role came in the film Get Out, which released in 2017. He has also appeared in popular television shows such as Black Mirror.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

ALSO READ: Here's Why Daniel Kaluuya Skipped The Sundance Premiere Of ‘Get Out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.