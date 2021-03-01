Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson Wins For Her Role As Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

American actor Gillian Anderson has won the Golden Globes award 2021 for her portrayal in the much-acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown. Gillian played the role of British Prime Minister Magaret Thatcher in the fourth season of The Crown and went on to garner wide acclaim for her role in the series. The other nominees in the category include Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown, Julia Garner in Ozark, Annie Murphy in Schitt’s Creek and Cynthia Nixon in Ratched.

In her acceptance speech, Gillian Anderson said she was thrilled to be receiving the award for her role in the series. She kept telling herself that she is ‘relaxed’ and she all of a sudden started to ‘freak out’. She also went on to thank her co-stars, her hair and makeup team, the director and the entire cast and crew of The Crown. Watch her acceptance speech video below.

Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Netflix's originals web series titled The Crown has won big at the Golden Globes 2021 Awards. The series was nominated in six categories and bagged four awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Television Actor Drama, Best Television Actress Drama, and Best Supporting Actress. Josh O’Connor won the trophy for the Best Actor Award for his performance as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance as Princess Diana.

The Crown season 4

From 1947 to the present, the life of Queen Elizabeth II is portrayed in The Crown. Season 4 of the show takes place between 1979 to 1990, during Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. It also brings Prince William and Lady Diana Spencer to Diana and Charles' wedding and other important life events.

The Crown season 4 cast

The Crown season 4 cast includes many actors whose portrayals have garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The Crown season 4 cast includes actors such as Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and many more. Some of the artists in the show include Freddie Fox, Sam Phillips, Angus Imrie, Richard Goulding, Charles Edward, Paul Jesson, Tom Byrne, Flora Higgins, Letty Thomas, and many others.

