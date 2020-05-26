Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj Lend Voice For 'Wild Karnataka’ Documentary

Discovery has roped in Indian actor Rajkummar Rao and Prakash Raj in a unique initiative aimed at raising awareness about the rich biodiversity of India. The leading and most trusted real-life entertainment brand has chosen the two to voice-over for the premiere of documentary Wild Karnataka which will premiere on June 05, World Environment Day. The Made In China actor shared a video on social media, giving a sneak peek of the documentary.

Rajkummar took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of the video where he can be heard talking about the wildlife that lives in Karnataka. Produced by award-winning filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, the documentary focuses on the rich biodiversity that flourishes in the wild, as Karnataka now has some of the best forests in the world. In the clip, Rajkummar said that “I have been a part of many stories, but this time I am going to narrate a story of a forest in India and the variety of animals that live in that wildlife habitat. Some unread, unheard stories of animals who reside in mountains and inside the deep jungles.”

While captioning the post, Rajummar wrote that lending his voice for the documentary was an enriching experience for him. He also urged his fans and followers to step up and celebrate the country's rich natural treasures and work rigorously towards protecting and preserving them.

It was an enriching experience to narrate the story of India’s wildlife #WildKarnataka. We need to celebrate our country’s rich natural treasures and work towards preserving them. @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusin @amoghavarsha @wildkarnataka @kalyanvarma pic.twitter.com/5wvxMgfLyQ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 26, 2020

Sir David Attenborough will take the lead in English, Rajkummar will do the narration in Hindi while the Singham villain will do the voice-over in Tamil and Telugu. Actor Rishabh Shetty has been roped in for the Kannada version. The English narration of the documentary, produced by award-winning filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, is done by sir David Attenborough.

As per reports, the documentary has been canned using 4K Ultra HD technology, by a team of 20 camera persons using drones and 15 stationed cameras across Karnataka over a period of 4 years. The film is a complete visual treat for the fans which is sure to impress them when viewed on the big screen. The premiere of the documentary will get a never seen before reception as leading movie stars come forward to narrate it in different languages. This documentary is a way to ensure that Indians across the country join hands and celebrate nature’s gift to this beautiful country.

