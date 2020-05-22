Rajkummar Rao Reveals His “Tae Kwon Do” Skills In Throwback Post; Watch Video

Rajkummar Rao has proved his mettle in the film industry with every passing film. The actor has a blockbuster 2019 with films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judgementall Hai Kya, and Made In China. Rajkummar Rao is currently quarantining inside his house. He recently shared a throwback video on his social media. Read on:

Rajkummar Rao shows off his uber-cool Taekwondo skills

Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to share a throwback video of himself. In the video, the actor is seen tossing a ball in the air and giving it a good Taekwondo kick throwing it off to the other side. The actor is seen attempting the same with much ease. Rajkummar Rao is seen dressed in black joggers and t-shirt as he does so.

Not many people know that Rajkummar Rao practices Taekwondo daily as a part of his workout. In a previous interview with a leading national daily, Rajkummar Rao had expressed how he wishes to act in an action flick sometime soon. He has also revealed back then that he is a trained martial artist with full-fledged knowledge about Taekwondo since an early age.

He also added that not many people know about his interest in doing an action flick. Rajkummar Rao also mentioned how someone has to come forward and take the risk of casting him in an action movie as not many people would see him that way. He also added that he wishes someone would cast him in an action flick soon enough.

Rajkummar Rao has been trained in both Taekwondo and dance before he ventured into films. The actor revealed that learning dance has helped him better his acting skills. He also revealed how his dancing lessons have helped him to gain a better understanding of rhythm and beat.

Rajkummar Rao has an interesting line of projects ahead of him for 2020. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also be a part of Hardik Mehta directed horror-comedy, Roohi Afzana alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen together in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang.

