Rajkummar Rao Reminisces 'Newton' BTS Pics And Explains How The Lockdown Resembles It

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has often cemented the fact that he can nail any kind of character. According to many media reports surfing online, Rajkummar goes beyond the extends to get into the skin of his character. But in his recent social media post, Rajkummar not only highlighted his efforts but also talked about the struggles of the cast and the crew of his critically acclaimed film Newton. On the other side, he mentioned how the current lockdown resembles their experience.

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor posted a picture, in which he is posing with a crew member of Newton. Instagramming the photo, the Judgementall Hai Kya actor wrote a caption that read, 'The silence in the city these days resembles what we felt while shooting for #Newton in the forests of Chhattisgarh.'

Further praising his friend for the emotional support during the shoot, he wrote, 'With my brother #AnishJohn who helped me keep it together in those emotionally testing times during the shoot. ' Later he appreciated the team of Newton and his caption read, 'Cheers to our brilliant team #Newton #AmitMasurkar @mundramanish @aanandlrai @pankajtripathi and everyone involved & the wonderful people of #DalliRajHara #Chattisgarh #Throwback #StayHomeStaySafe'.

Check out Rajkummar Rao's photo below:

Talking about the professional front, the Fanney Khan actor was last seen in a comedy-drama flick Made In China, which released in October 2019. The film received a lukewarm response at the box-office. He will soon share the screen space with actor Nushrat Bharucha in a sports-drama Chhalaang. He is also gearing up to collaborate with Bhumi Pednekar for the sequel to 2018's hit film Badhaai Lo.

