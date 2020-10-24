Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Rejected After 'Boogie Woogie' Auditions

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha will be a part of the show India’s Best Dancer as guests over this weekend. Rajkummar has spoken about taking part in Javed Jaffery’s Boogie Woogie and being rejected in the auditions phase. Read further to know what he said.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Head To Chandigarh To Shoot For Dinesh Vijan's Next

Rajkummar Rao on participating in Boogie Woogie show

India’s Best Dancer is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on Indian Television in recent times. This weekend’s episodes of the show will see Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha as the guests. Both the guests will be seen sharing bits from the journey they have had so far in the industry. The two thoroughly enjoyed the performances by the various contestants of the show.

As per reports by TellyChakkar, Rajkummar Rao revealed a fun fact about him and his journey with reality shows. The actor mentioned that he had travelled to Mumbai with his younger brother when he was just 11 years old and auditioned for the show Boogie Woogie. However, Rao got rejected at the time. He further mentioned that it feels great to be a part of IBD and to experience and watch such great performances. He also expressed his happiness as the judges gave him a 30 on 30 for his performance with contestant Shweta Warrier on the song Milegi Milegi.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals 'Ludo' Co-star Rajkummar Rao's Quirky Trick To Get Into Role

Malaika Arora also mentioned during the episode that Raj is a closet dancer as she shared an incident from the sets of their movie Dolly Ki Doli. She mentioned that Rao is a great dancer and that she was fortunate to have got a chance to perform with him in their movie. She said that during the Dolly Ki Doli shoots, during one of the dance rehearsals, Raj was quiet but as soon as the song played he went all out with his moves.

Similarly, his co-star Nushrratt Bharucha mentioned that the actor loves dancing and that he is a treat to watch while he dances to 90s Bollywood music at the parties. Malaika Arora and Rajkummar Rao graced the stage as they performed on Nazar Na Lag Jaaye. Nora Fatehi will also be seen in the episode to promote her latest song Naach Meri Rani featuring Guru Randhawa.

Promo Coutesy: the_king_dance_fire_1233 and Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Also Read: RajKummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Film Dinesh Vijan's Next In Chandigarh From October 30

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Considered A Serious Actor Until 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Released

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.