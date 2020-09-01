Rajkummar Rao Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes, Says 'I Will Work Harder And Give My Best'

As Bollywood’s versatile actor Rajkummar Rao ringed in his 36th birthday on August 31, scores of his friends and fans thronged the social media to pour in their wishes for the actor. Thanking all for taking out time and extending their wishes on his special day, Rajkummar Rao penned a thank you for all his fans and friends on social media promising them to work harder.

Rajkummar Rao expresses gratitude to fans

In the post on Twitter, the actor thanked all for making his day extra special with their birthday wishes. The Made In China actor further wrote that in return to the love that he received on his birthday, he promised everyone to push his boundaries further and work harder so that he can give his best to entertain his fans. At last, he concluded the post and expressed his gratitude to all.

Read: Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Celebs Treat Fans To His Funny Dance Clips

Read: When Rajkummar Rao Was Unaware Of How 'Stree' Aka Flora Saini Actually Looked Like

Thank you so much for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys made it very special for me. This year, I will try and push my boundaries further, work harder & give my best to continue to entertain and engage all of you through my work. In Gratitude. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 1, 2020

Apart from the wishes of celebrities, the actor received birthday wishes from his lady love Patralekhaa. Talking about her birthday post for Rajkummar, the Citylights actor shared some beautiful pictures of his on social media. In the first picture, the actor can be seen flashing out an infectious smile in a monochrome click. The second picture has Rajkummar looking dapper in a click against the backdrop of some picturesque mountains while flaunting his glares at the same time. The third picture has the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor posing in oversized winter attire and glares. The picture seems to have been taken from one of the vacations of the couple. Patralekhaa also had a lovely message for the actor in the caption. The Love Games actress called him a golden boy with a beautiful heart. She then also went on to use the hashtag of 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' which is a viral dialogue-rap song by Yashraj Mukhate from the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie was well-received by fans. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film, The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger will be a Netflix film. Apart from these movies, Rao has films like Second Innings, Chhalaang, and Ludo on his kitty.

Read: Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Stree' With 'palat' Picture, Check Post

Read: Patralekhaa's Endearing B'day Wish For Rajkummar Rao Has A ‘Rasode’ Connection; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.