Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Actor

On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz which all the ardent fans should take up to test their knowledge about the National Award-winning actor

Deemed as one of the finest Bollywood actors of contemporary times, Rajkummar Rao turns a year elder today. The National Award-winning actor turns 36 today, i.e. August 31, 2020. With several critically acclaimed films as well as commercial successes on his name, Rajkummar has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Thus, on the special occasion of his 36th birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent Rajkummar Rao fans. 

How well do you know Rajkummar Rao?

1) In which year was Rajkummar Rao born?

  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985

2) Rajkummar Rao is the stage name of the Stree actor. So, what is his real name?

  • Raj Kumar Yadav
  • Raj Kumar Tripathi
  • Raj Kumar Trivedi
  • Raj Kumar Singh

3) Rajkummar Rao received the National Award for which Bollywood film?

  • Stree
  • Shahid 
  • Aligarh 
  • Trapped

4) With which film did Rajkummar Rao mark his debut in the Hindi film industry?

  • Ragini MMS
  • Shaitan
  • Love Sex Aur Dhokha
  • Talaash

5) Rajkummar Rao played the role of which political leader in his debut web series for Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji?

  • Mahatma Gandhi
  • Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Vallabhbhai Patel

6) Rajkummar Rao is in a relationship with which film actor since 2010?

  • Kriti Sanon
  • Shraddha Kapoor
  • Patralekha Paul
  • Mouni Roy

7) Which 2013 film catapulted Rajkummar Rao's career in Bollywood?

  • Queen 
  • Kai Po Che!
  • Boyss Toh Boyss Hain
  • A New Love Ishtory

 8) Although Rajkummar Rao is believed to from South India, do you which North Indian city does he hail from?

  • Gurugram
  • Faridabad
  • Rohtak
  • Karnal

9) Which comedy film marks the highest-grossing Bollywood film of Rajkummar Rao's career as an actor?

  • Queen
  • Stree
  • Bareilly Ki Barfi
  • Dolly Ki Doli

10) Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a gay journalist in which critically lauded Bollywood film?

  • Shahid
  • Aligarh
  • Newton
  • Omerta

Answers:

  1. 1984
  2. Raj Kumar Yadav
  3. Shahid
  4. Love Sex Aur Dhokha
  5. Subhas Chandra Bose
  6. Patralekha Paul
  7. Kai Po Che!
  8. Gurugram
  9. Stree 
  10. Aligarh

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao has several upcoming movies in his kitty. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta's social black comedy film titled Chhalaang. He will also appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Hardik Mehta's upcoming horror film titled Roohi Afzana. Furthermore, Rajkummar will feature along with an ensemble cast in Anurag Basu's upcoming dark anthology comedy, titled Ludo.

