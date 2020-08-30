Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Actor

Deemed as one of the finest Bollywood actors of contemporary times, Rajkummar Rao turns a year elder today. The National Award-winning actor turns 36 today, i.e. August 31, 2020. With several critically acclaimed films as well as commercial successes on his name, Rajkummar has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Thus, on the special occasion of his 36th birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent Rajkummar Rao fans.

How well do you know Rajkummar Rao?

1) In which year was Rajkummar Rao born?

1982

1983

1984

1985

2) Rajkummar Rao is the stage name of the Stree actor. So, what is his real name?

Raj Kumar Yadav

Raj Kumar Tripathi

Raj Kumar Trivedi

Raj Kumar Singh

3) Rajkummar Rao received the National Award for which Bollywood film?

Stree

Shahid

Aligarh

Trapped

4) With which film did Rajkummar Rao mark his debut in the Hindi film industry?

Ragini MMS

Shaitan

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Talaash

5) Rajkummar Rao played the role of which political leader in his debut web series for Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji?

Mahatma Gandhi

Subhas Chandra Bose

Jawaharlal Nehru

Vallabhbhai Patel

6) Rajkummar Rao is in a relationship with which film actor since 2010?

Kriti Sanon

Shraddha Kapoor

Patralekha Paul

Mouni Roy

7) Which 2013 film catapulted Rajkummar Rao's career in Bollywood?

Queen

Kai Po Che!

Boyss Toh Boyss Hain

A New Love Ishtory

8) Although Rajkummar Rao is believed to from South India, do you which North Indian city does he hail from?

Gurugram

Faridabad

Rohtak

Karnal

9) Which comedy film marks the highest-grossing Bollywood film of Rajkummar Rao's career as an actor?

Queen

Stree

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Dolly Ki Doli

10) Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a gay journalist in which critically lauded Bollywood film?

Shahid

Aligarh

Newton

Omerta

Answers:

1984 Raj Kumar Yadav Shahid Love Sex Aur Dhokha Subhas Chandra Bose Patralekha Paul Kai Po Che! Gurugram Stree Aligarh

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao has several upcoming movies in his kitty. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta's social black comedy film titled Chhalaang. He will also appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Hardik Mehta's upcoming horror film titled Roohi Afzana. Furthermore, Rajkummar will feature along with an ensemble cast in Anurag Basu's upcoming dark anthology comedy, titled Ludo.

