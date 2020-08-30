Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Actor

Deemed as one of the finest Bollywood actors of contemporary times, Rajkummar Rao turns a year elder today. The National Award-winning actor turns 36 today, i.e. August 31, 2020. With several critically acclaimed films as well as commercial successes on his name, Rajkummar has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Thus, on the special occasion of his 36th birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent Rajkummar Rao fans.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao has several upcoming movies in his kitty. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta's social black comedy film titled Chhalaang. He will also appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Hardik Mehta's upcoming horror film titled Roohi Afzana. Furthermore, Rajkummar will feature along with an ensemble cast in Anurag Basu's upcoming dark anthology comedy, titled Ludo.
