Amber Riley Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Desean Black, Shows Off Huge Rock On Video

Glee's Amber Rily took has given her fans a major surprise. She took to Instagram to announce that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend Desean Black. She also showed off her huge rock via an Instagram video. Read on to know more details about her.

Amber Riley gets engaged to long time beau Desean Black

Glee's Amber Riley is all set to start a new phase of her life. She announced to her fans that she has gotten engaged to her long time beau Desean Black. She even showed off her huge engagement rock via an Instagram, video.

In a post uploaded by Riley, she has expressed that there was a time when she did not think she deserved a love like this. She also said that she is proud to announce that she is the future Mrs Black. “What God has joined together, let no man separate”, she also added in the caption.

Amber Riley’s boyfriend also shared a heartwarming post dedicated to the Glee star. He said that when a woman looks at you this way, it a clear indication that she is the one. He also was thankful that he found this kind of love and put a ring to it as well. He adorably professed his love for Amber Riley via the post.

Amber Riley and Desean Black made their relationship public only a month ago. She shared a screenshot of their first conversation on Instagram. It appeared as though Amber had slid into Desean’s DMs. She captioned the photo as to how it started vs how it is going.

Amber Riley shot to fame because of her stint in the musical Glee. She has also been a part if many movies as well. She starred in My One Christmas Wish, Straight Outta Oz and Nobody's Fool. She also has participated in many reality shows and even has been a judge on some of those.

Amber Riley has also released five musical singles. Some of her popular songs are He’s The Wizard which has 591K views on YouTube, And I’m Telling You I Am Not Going has 801K views on YouTube and Lions, Tigers And Bears has 192K views on YouTube. She also has won a Grammy Award.

Image courtesy- @msamberpriley Instagram

