Shruti Haasan Confirms Role In Courtroom Drama 'Vakeel Saab' Opposite Pawan Kalyan

Rumours were rife for several months if Shruti Haasan will be a part of Vakeel Saab which is the Tollywood remake of the courtroom drama Pink. She finally cleared the rumours and confirmed that she is going to be a part of the film. Read ahead to know more aboutVakeel Saab.

Shruti Haasan confirms role in Vakeel Saab

In a recent Instagram live session, actor Shruti Haasan has confirmed that she is going to star in the Tollywood remake of the courtroom drama film Pink. She is going to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. Shruti will play Pawan’s wife. In the live session, she also revealed that this is the third time she will be sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan.

She also revealed that she is going to start shooting for the film in January 2021. Currently, she is prepping for her role. Other cast members of the film also include Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. The film is directed by Venu Sriram. During the live session, Shruti Haasan also revealed that she has signed up a Bollywood movie as well whose details she is going to announce soon.

Shruti is a part of the movie Krack opposite Ravi Teja. The movie is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. This is the second time the duo will share the silver screen.

Shruti Haasan’s movies are widely loved by her fans. Some of her popular movies are Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, Race Gurram and Srimanthudu. She also starred in several Bollywood films like Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She also has won many awards and accolades for her stellar performances in films.

Shruti is also a playback singer. She made her Bollywood singing debut when she was just a child with the movie Chachi 420 which starred her father Kamal Haasan. Some of her well-known songs are Don’t You Mess With Me, Shut Up Your Mouth, Dappava Kizhichaan and King Kong.

