Rajkummar Rao On Crimes Against Women: 'Don't Pretend Like It’s Not Happening'

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 03, 2021, to share a post revealing violence against women cannot be anyone's personal matter. The actor shared a video and penned a video revealing details about the same. On seeing this tweet, fans went all out to laud the actor and the video in the comment section.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a video revealing how violence and abuse must not be tolerated by any woman. In the video, the actor went on to reveal saying how he is fed up of hearing that one must not get into someone’s private matter. He also added that violence is not just about hitting, but discrimination, exploitation, abuses and much more are also forms of violence. The actor also went on to reveal how people need to speak up for their rights and other’s problems.

Along with the video, the actor went to pen a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Violence Against Women cannot be anyone's "Private Matter". It is our collective problem and we have the responsibility to collectively and responsibly intervene”. “Start today. The next time you see/hear/know of violence against women, don't pretend like it’s not happening”. Take a look at the post below.

Violence Against Women cannot be anyone's "Private Matter". It is our collective problem and we have the responsibility to collectively and responsibly intervene.

Start today. The next time you see / hear / know of violence against women, don't pretend like it’s not happening. pic.twitter.com/Nnv2faV77k — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 3, 2021

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to laud the actor and his decision. Some of the users went all gaga over the post. One of the users said, “Awesome work bro”. Then another one said, “this is really great”. Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front

The actor is all set to be been seen in the upcoming film Badhaai Do, which is a second part of the 2018 comedy film Badhai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do is being directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The movie is reported to touch a major social issue, the details of which are not yet been revealed by the makers. The filming of the movie has already begun in Dehradun.

