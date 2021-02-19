Rajkummar Rao Shares What Happens When He Thinks Of 'Roohi' With A Witty Post, See

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has essayed several memorable characters like Vicky in Stree to Newton Kumar in Newton. Now, the actor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a snippet from the movie and also wrote a hilarious caption for it.

Rajkummar Rao shares a snippet from Roohi

In the first picture of the collage shared by the Stree actor, he is seen lovingly looking at someone. And in the next one, he has a petrified expression on his face. Rajkummar wrote in the caption of the post, "As I count the stars at night and think of Roohi, Afza ends up appearing in front of me'. He also specifies that he does not stutter but only mispronounces one particular Hindi alphabet.

The post garnered over 189K likes and is still counting. His fans and followers have praised him for his performance and expressions. One of his fans commented on the post by writing 'fabulous' while another complimented him and called Rajkummar a 'heavy actor'. See their reactions below:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor also alerted her fans and followers of a new challenge called the 'Palat Challenge'. In the trailer, Varun Sharma's character falls in love with the ghost and recreates the iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge scene. He asks the ghost to turn to look at him. In the caption of his challenge's announcement, Janvhi wrote that the winners of this challenge will get a chance to virtually meet the cast of Roohi.

Roohi's trailer and cast

The trailer of this much-awaited movie was released on February 16, 2021. It shows how a ghost ends up abducting brides on their honeymoons when their husbands are not around. Roohi's trailer has garnered over 24 million views within two days as well. The cast of the movie includes Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. It is a Hardik Mehta directorial and is made under Maddock Films' banner. This Rajkummar Rao movie is slated to hit theatres on March 11, 2021. The movie was expected to release in June 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the filming and its release as well. But after a long wait, the movie is set to release on the aforementioned date.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

