Rajkummar Rao Shows Off "Mehnat Ka Phal" As He Shares Chiseled Post-work Out Pic

Rajkummar Rao has done several types of roles in different film projects in his career. The actor has also undergone strenuous physical transformations for some of these roles. Having become an established actor, it has become pretty much mandatory for him to be extremely conscious of his fitness and diet. From time to time, Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram sees posts in which he shows off his fitness and workouts. Recently, Rajkummar posted a picture of himself working out, captioning a motivational message along with it; have a look.

Rajkummar Rao shows off his fitness along with motivational quote

The actor has made a name for himself for being one of the most hard-working actors who has received success in his acting career after years of struggle. Along with working hard on his acting skills, Rajkummar Rao is also known to be a hard-worker at the gym. The actor has now posted an image of himself working out and has a rather motivating message to share along with it. He wrote in his caption, “ à¤¬à¤šà¤ªà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤•à¤¾ à¤«à¤² à¤®à¥€à¤ à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤«à¤² à¤œà¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¤¾ à¤–à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤‰à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ #Beà¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤à¥€à¥¤“

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Plays Chess With 'master Player' Paresh Rawal, Shares Picture From Set

The message in his caption basically means that he had heard in his childhood that the fruit of hard work is sweet; and that more the hard work we put in, the sweeter the fruit of success will taste. Rajkummar Rao had gone through various physical transformations in his career. To play the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the actor had gained a little weight. After having finished filming, he built up his body to play other roles.

Angad Bedi, Rudraksh Jaiswal and fans react

Image courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Shares A Photo Of Enjoying Weather, Craves For 'chai And Parle G'

His colleague in the film industry, Angad Bedi reacted to his post by commenting “Wowwwzaaaa” and tagged Rajkummar in his comment. Rudraksh Jaiswal, another young actor who appeared in Noor, also commented on Rajkummar’s post calling him an “Inspiration”. Many of the followers on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram also seemed to be impressed with this post. Rajkummar Rao has worked in many popular films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Newton and more. He was most recently seen in his two new films, Chhalaang and Ludo.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Wonders What To Do With Her Brunch, Rajkummar Rao Has The Perfect Answer!

ALSO READ: Patralekhaa Enjoys Her 'sweet Nothings' Moments With Beau Rajkummar Rao, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.