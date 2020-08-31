Rajkummar Rao's Birthday: Celebs Treat Fans To His Funny Dance Clips

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 36th birthday today, on August 31, 2020. The National Award-winning actor has been receiving warm wishes from his friends and fans from across the world. However, there are a few celebs who are wishing Rajkummar in a very unique and hilarious way. Take a look at the celebs posts which show his goofy dance:

Celebs wishes for Rajkummar Rao’s birthday

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram story to wish Rajkummar Rao. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said that she can’t wait to get on the floor with her co-star. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on the song Tamma Tamma from the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from this, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao will be next seen sharing screen space in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film titled Chhalaang.

Ekta Kapoor

To wish Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor shared a fun video of the actor dancing on the song, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare. In the video, Rajkummar can be seen wearing a traditional sherwani, while Ekta slays in a blue and golden ethnic suit. Along with the post, Ekta also gave it a hilarious caption.

Apart from this, filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao on her Instagram to wish the actor. She wrote, Happy birthday my dearest and sent loads of love till they can meet again. Have a look at the post below:

Rajkummar’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also wished him by sharing a picture of the two on his Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday @rajkummar_rao Have a good one badass babua!”, the Andhadhun actor wrote. Have a look at the post below.

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao currently has four films in his kitty, which include the Netflix original film based on the book The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra. The Stree actor also has the Anurag Basu-directorial Ludo, Chhalaang opposite Akaash Vaani actor Nushrat Bharucha and Roohi Afzana with Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao has delivered several notable movies in his more than a decade-long acting career. Shahid, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Omerta, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Trapped are considered by critics as his best films. He was last seen opposite Mouni Roy in the film Made In China.

