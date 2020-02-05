Rajkummar Rao's Films Which Have Less Than 7 IMDb Ratings

Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the most talented and versatile actors over the years. His films like Omerta and Shahid have caught the eye of the critics, whereas, his performance in the films like Stree and Citylights hit the list of must-watch films of Rajkummar Rao. Though he has received immense recognition for his various projects, a few of his projects failed to impress the audience as well as the critics. Apart from Rajkummar Rao's several top-rated projects, here are a few projects that eh starred in which struggled to bag 7+ ratings on IMDb.

Rajkummar Rao's film with less than 7 ratings on IMDb

Shimla Mirch - 4.7

Shimla Mirch, released on January 3, 2020, stars Rajkummar Rao along with Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. Reportedly, the makers wanted to stream the Ramesh Sippy directorial majorly on OTT platform and theatrical release was just a mere formality. The film revolves around a young man, who writes a love letter for a girl. Things turn upside down when instead of the girl, her mother read the letter.

Made In China - 6.2

Made In China, directed by Mikhil Musale, released in 2019. The film faced tough competition at the box-office as multi-starrer Housefull 4 and sports-drama Saand Ki Aankh released in the same week. Made In China also features Mouni Roy, Amyra Dastur, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal characters among others. The film unfolds the story of a young man who aspires to become a successful entrepreneur. After trying his luck in numerous business ideas, he hits the bull's eye and later that leads a fall out in his personal and social life.

Jundegmentall Hai Kya - 6

Ekta Kapoor's Judgementall Hai Kya released on July 26, 2019. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut essayed the lead character in comedy-thriller. The supporting star cast of the film includes Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Sheirgill among others. The film focuses on two quirky characters, who live in their own world of imagination and illusion. The film received a lukewarm response at the box-office.

Fanney Khan - 4.4

Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, hit the theatres on August 3, 2020. Though the music album of the film bagged praises, it failed to impress the audience at the box-office. The muscial-drama also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, whereas, Divya Dutta played a pivotal character. The film is about a girl who aspires to become a singer but feels demotivated because of her appearance. Later, her father goes the extra mile to make her daughter a big name in the music industry.

Behen Hogi Teri - 5.5

Rajkummar Rao shared the screen space with Shruti Hassan in Ajay Pannala's Behen Hogi Teri. The cast of the rom-com released in 2017, also includes Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover and Darshan Jariwala. The film also marked the debut of Bigg Boss 8 winner and popular TV actor Gautam Gulati. The film is about a guy who falls in love with the sister of his neighbour.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

