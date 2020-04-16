Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Gets Suspended: Here Are Some Of Her 'Controversial' Tweets

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's official Twitter handle was recently suspended. This was due to several celebrities reporting her tweets, which they deemed were controversial in nature. Chandel is also Ranaut's manager and is often seen taking to Twitter to express herself. Read on to know more about Rangoli Chandel's various comments which were deemed to be controversial in nature

List of her Rangoli Chandel's past controversial tweets

Recently, when Masakali 2.0 was released, Chandel took to her official Twitter handle expressed what she felt, which created headlines. In the tweet, she said, "Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience..."

Back in February 2020, she targeted Nepotism in Bollywood and asked the Indian Award's management system to learn from Oscars 2020 saying, "Agree while the whole world is evolving slowly, our own film awards becoming more and more nepotistic and frivolous, hope they take a lesson or two from the Oscars.." Talking about an Indian actor she also stated that "At least you’re honest enough to do things like this quietly, and not in public. It’s nice to see that there’s something inside you preventing you from doing it casually".

Rangoli was also seen talking about Taj Mahal earlier. She stated that it is not a symbol of love and called it a grave instead. Talking about the monument, she stated that it was "creepy as hell." She also added said, " a grave can never be a symbol of love, we are forced to accept it as a wonder..."

Neha Dhupia was amidst controversy recently after her statement on Roadies. People started trolling her over the comment. Taapsee Pannu came forward to support the actor, but it did not go well with Rangoli Chandel. She tweeted about it saying, "If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects."

She also tweeted saying, "On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminism is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death..."

