Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao & Others Share Wishes

On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their wishes with their fans through their microblogging accounts. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared his special tribute to the country through a video that features him along with differently challenged children as they sing the Indian national anthem. The actor has performed the anthem in sign language with the children and also shared a collage of his photo.

Take a look:

T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them ..



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

T 3421 - गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ । जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NoMBpeo6ts — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter with a simple wish on Republic Day. Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn tweeted to wish fans and social media users on this proud occasion. He asserted that he is 'proud to be an Indian, today & always' as he wished everyone a happy Republic Day today.

Stree actor Rajkummar Rao shared a photo of himself in front of an unfurled tricolor and wished his fans.

Take a look:

Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day everyone. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/5An1VS5stE — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2020

71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the Constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the nation were enshrined on paper. And till date, this day is celebrated with a grand parade in the capital every year. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate, New Delhi.

