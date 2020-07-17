Why Rajkummar Rao Was The Ideal Choice For 'Hit' Remake, Reveals Director Sailesh Kolanu

Rajkummar Rao, last seen in Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi, will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Hit. In a recent media interview with an online portal, Sailesh Kolanu, the director of Hit, revealed the reason behind casting Rajkummar in the lead. He disclosed that the team believed Rajkummar would do justice to the character of a cop with a traumatic past, and the team unanimously selected him. He added that Rao was the 'first and last choice' for the remake.

Rajkummar Rao's reaction after reading the script of Hit

Further in the interview, Sailesh Kolanu revealed that Rajkummar Rao loved the premise of the film, and heaped praises for the script. Sailesh Kolanu added that Rajkummar was very excited after the script narration. Sailesh exclaimed that Rajkummar started seeping into the headspace of the character soon after their first meeting, which he somehow gauged from Rao's postures and body language.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, in an old interview with an online portal, praised the script and revealed that he is excited about the film. Rajkummar exclaimed that the role he would be playing in Hit is challenging and different from his previous characters. However, Rajkummar said he is up for a challenge.

Hit, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead, narrates the tale of a cop, who has to solve the case of a missing girl and also has to deal with his traumatic past. The Sailesh Kolanu-directorial released to positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. However, the movie was removed from the theatres soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in continuous lockdown.

Rajkummar Rao's Ludo to stream on Netflix?

Recently, the makers of Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo revealed that the movie would premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The Anurag Basu-directorial would soon release on Netflix.

Besides the upcoming film, Rajkummar Rao has an array of films at different stages of production. Rajkummar Rao has Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana, Harshvardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do, among others, in the pipeline. All of these films would release in the year ahead.

