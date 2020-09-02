Rajshri Deshpande Remembers Her Characters From Films 'Nirvana Inn' And 'Kanpuriye'

Actor Rajshri Deshpande recently took to her Instagram to showcase two of her avatars from her recent films. In one post, fans could spot her in her Nirvana Inn character, Mohini, and in another post, fans could spot her as Kohinoor from her movie Kanpuriye. Take a closer look at both the posts and also read more about both the movies in the article.

Rajshri Deshpande in Nirvana Inn

In the film Nirvana Inn, Rajshri Deshpande played the role of Mohini. Fans could spot the actor in an orange saree standing near the edge of a lake. The post looks very tranquil and the actor outshines her natural background in the post. The post was captioned - 'Mohini from @nirvanainnthefilm Directed by @vijay_jayapal #actorslife @anishagupta_' (sic).

Many fans commented on the post. Most fans thought the actor looked gorgeous in the post. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Nirvana Inn is a movie directed by Vijay Jayapal. It is a psychological horror film starring Adil Hussain, Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a boatman who tries to kill himself but isn't successful. After his attempted suicide, he becomes the owner of a hotel called Nirvana Inn and the mystery thickens as the people checking into the hotel seem to be ghosts.

Rajshri Deshpande in Kanpuriye

In the post, fans could see actor Rajshri Deshpande in a modern avatar. She could be seen dressed as her character from the film Kanpuriye. Everything around her looked artistic and Rajshri sported a carefree pose. She could be seen sporting a green skirt and a brown kurta and looked like she was stuck in a daze. She captioned the post - 'Kohinoor from @Kanpuriye film Directed by @ashish_aryan #film #actorslife @disneyplushotstarvip' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that they loved the post. Take a look at the comments:

Kanpuriye is a film that came out in 2019 and is directed by Ashish Aryan, produced and bankrolled by Yoodlee films. The film is the story of a few people from Kanpur who are trying to make something of their life. The movie can be watched online on Disney+Hotstar.

