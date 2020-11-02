I Can Only Imagine Cast: Take A Look At The Actors Who Are Seen In The Film

Quick links:
I Can Only Imagine is a 2018 movie directed by the Erwin Brothers and written by Alex Cramer, Jon Erwin, and Brent McCorkle. The movie is based on a MercyMe's song "I Can Only Imagine", which is one of the best selling Christian songs of all time. The movie revolves around Bart Millard and the song he wrote. Take a look at the cast of the film and some interesting facts regarding the film:
Actor J. Michael Finley plays the role of Bart Millard in the cast of I Can Only Imagine. The movie is based on Bart's life and his relationships. Bart Marshall Millard, in real life, is a singer and songwriter who has received a solo Grammy nomination in the category of Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album.
Tanya Clarke (nacida el 2 de Febrero de 1972) es una actriz de cine, televisión y teatro estadounidense. Carrera: Sus créditos cinematográficos incluyen A Beautiful Mind and Tenderness con Russell Crowe , Repo Men (2010), DriverX & Blackbird. También participó en I Can Only Imagine con Dennis Quaid. Sus papeles en televisión incluyen la interpretación de Emily Lotus en Banshee de Cinemax y la Reina de Ryna de Marvel en Marvel's Inhumans. Otros: Grey's Anatomy, primera y novena temporada de American Horror Story, Glee, Hawaii Five-0, CSI: Miami, Supernatural y Major Crimes. Hizo su debut en Broadway en I'm Not Rappaport junto a Judd Hirsch y Ben Vereen, dirigida por Daniel Sullivan. Sus créditos fuera de Broadway incluyen The Director con John Shea. Sus esculturas Liquid Light han aparecido en galerías, museos y colecciones privadas en los Estados Unidos y en todo el mundo. Clarke también interpretó la voz de Nicole Brennan en Dead Space. #TanyaClarke #Rynda @Inhumans #Inhumans2017 #InhumansSeason1 #Inhumans
Actor Tanya Clarke plays the role of Adele in the cast of I Can Only Imagine. Tanya Clarke is an American film, television, and stage actor. She has been seen in movies like A Beautiful Mind, Tenderness, Repo Men, DriverX & Blackbird. Her work in the film I Can Only Imagine is quite loved by fans.
Actor Cloris Leachman is seen as Meemaw or Bart's grandmother in the film. Meemaw is a very loving character in the film. She is a very famous actor and has won awards for her work. She is seen in projects like Promised Land (1998), Malcolm in the Middle (2001-06), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), WUSA (1970) and Yesterday (1981).
Actor Madeline Carroll is seen as Shannon, who is Bart's girlfriend in the movie. Her role is quite complex and Bart often seems to misunderstand her in the movie. Actor Madeline Carroll is also a producer and screenwriter in real life. She is also seen in the film The Spy Next Door and The Magic of Belle Isle.
Amy Grant is a very popular singer. She is very well known for her songs "Father's Eyes", "El Shaddai" and "Angels". In the movie, actor Nicole DuPort is seen portraying her role.
Yes, J Michael Finley does actually sing in the film and in real life. He has also played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables (Broadway). The song "O Lord, You're Beautiful" is also sung by him.
There are many songs in the film which are sung by different singers. In a few songs, fans see actor J Michael Finley actually sing. Here's a look at some other songs and their singers:
