'Christmas Unleashed' Cast Is Headlined By Vanessa Lachey And Christopher Russell; Details

The Canadian film and television director Nimisha Mukerji's Christmas Unleashed is a romantic tale of two ex-lovers Becca and Max reuniting for finding Becca's four-legged companion Henry. The TV film, which released in 2019 on CityTV, showcases how love sparks between the former couple after they are forced to revisit people and places that remind them of the past Christmas Eves they spent together. The cast of Christmas Unleashed is headlined by Vanessa Lachey and Christopher Russell. However, read to know about its cast in detail to find out more about other Christmas Unleashed characters.

Christmas Unleashed cast and characters

Vanessa Lachey as Becca Solano

The American TV personality Vanessa Lachey plays the lead role of Becca Solano in Christmas Unleashed. Vanessa as Becca plays a girl who shifts to New York City from Baynesville, North Carolina, to pursue her career in law. Thus, she parts ways with then-boyfriend Max Hutton in the pursuit of her dreams. However, she is forced to reunite with Max after her beloved pooch Henry goes missing on the night of Christmas Eve.

Christopher Russell as Max Hutton

Canadian actor Christopher Russell headlines Christmas Unleashed cast as Max Hutton. Christopher as Max plays the head of animal services at Baynesville, North Carolina, and an old flame of Becca. After her return to Baynesville after four years, Becca is forced to reunite with Max for finding her lost pooch, Henry.

Jayne Eastwood as Gram Jean

Who plays gram in Christmas Unleashed?

If you were wondering 'who plays Gram in Christmas Unleashed?' Veteran Canadian film and TV actor Jayne Eastwood essayed the role of Gram Jean in this Nimisha Mukerji directorial. Gram is shown to be the only living relative of Becca in Baynesville, North Carolina.

Barbara Patrick as Marianne Devine

The Wizard of Speed and Time fame Barbara Patrick plays the role of Marianne Devine in Christmas Unleashed. Barbara as Marianne plays the girlfriend of Max after Becca parted ways with him to pursue her career in law. Barbara is well-known for her performances in films including Lord of Illusions and The X-Files.

Supporting cast of Christmas Unleashed

Bethany Brown plays Tess

Lini Evans plays Bev Hutton

Derek Green plays Steve Hutton

Casey Manderson plays Patrick Benfield

Lane Edwards plays Benny Benfield

