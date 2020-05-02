Rakesh Roshan Says He Had Advised Rishi Kapoor To Not Travel While Facing Health Issues

The tragic news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came in Thursday morning and the whole country mourned the actor’s loss. Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s close friend Rakesh Roshan opened up to a media portal and stated what according to him became the major cause of Rishi Kapoor’s death. Rakesh Roshan blamed Rishi Kapoor’s trip to Delhi in February for a relapse of his health.

Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Juhi Chawla, Kubbra Sait, Amit Trivedi Pay Tributes

Rakesh Roshan reveals the major cause of Rishi Kapoor's death

Rakesh Roshan told a media portal that Rishi Kapoor had discussed his plans of going to Delhi in February despite his health conditions. Rakesh Roshan said that he had advised him not to go anywhere until his cancer is cured a hundred percent. Despite all that, Rakesh Roshan said that Rishi Kapoor made a mistake by going to Delhi because that is where his problems relapsed.

Read | From Disha Patani To Esha Deol, Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

Rakesh Roshan revealed to a media portal that he and Rishi Kapoor had been friends for the longest time. They met the first time when they were working together in the musical Khel Khel Mein and they hit it off instantly. He further revealed that they used to meet twice or thrice every week despite their busy schedules. Moreover, Rakesh Roshan with his wife and son Hrithik would often go on holidays with Rishi Kapoor and his family. They all shared a very close friendship and had strong bonding.

Rakesh Roshan expressed his sadness upon the fact that owing to his own health issues, he could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites. Rakesh Roshan too has been battling cancer. He revealed to a media portal that he is now cured and is keeping well and takes good care of himself. The producer is waiting for his final reports to come in September this year, after which he plans to start working on his new film.

Read | 'Will Always Remember How You Made Me Feel': Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death

Read | Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Throwback Photo From Their Wedding 4 Years Ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.