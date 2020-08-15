Rakhee Gulzar's Birthday: List Of Films Where She Wasn't Quintessential 'Maa' On Screen

Rakhee Gulzar, the veteran actor has worked for more than four decades in the industry. This Indian film actor has worked in both Hindi as well as Bengali films. Throughout the acting career of Rakhee, she was appreciated with Filmfare Awards for the three times, National Film Award, and many among others for her incredible work.

This female actor was part of a number of films in which she essayed the role of a mother. However, today on the talented actor’s birthday, below listed are some of her best films in which she was not a quintessential ‘Maa’ on-screen.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan with Rakhee Gulzar or Rekha; Who is better in the lead?

Rakhee Gulzar's birthday: Here are some of her films in which she was not a 'Maa'

Baadshah

Baadshah, this film released in the year 1999 . It was an action comedy-drama. The film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, featured Rakhee in the role of a minister. She essayed the role of the Chief Minister of Goa, named as Gayatri Bachchan. The lead male actor of the film earned a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

The story of the film revolved around how a detective saves the life of a minister and a baby from getting murdered with his sharp skills. The elements of the movie, Baadshah were influenced by the films Nick of Time, If Looks Could Kill, and Rush Hour.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

Kabhie Kabhie

Kabhie Kabhie was a musical romantic drama film released in the year 1976. It was produced and directed by Yash Chopra. The film had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the lead. Kabhie Kabhie was Yash Chopra's second directorial film with Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the prominent roles after Deewaar.

The film was also particularly noted for its soundtrack compositions by Khayyam, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director. The film was a super-hit at the box-office and Rakhee played the role of Pooja Khanna.

Bemisal

Bemisal, the movie was released in 1982 and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film produced by Debesh Gosh, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Raakhee, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani and Om Shivpuri in the lead roles. The music of the film was given by R.D. Burman.

Bemisal was a remake of Uttam Kumar's Bengali classic Ami Se O Shakha (1975). In this Bollywood drama film, Rakhee played the role of a Kavita Goel and later, Mrs Chaturvedi, after her character gets married to Vinod Mehra in the film.

Also read | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, a 1978 drama film, produced and directed by Prakash Mehra was penned by Kader Khan, Vijay Kaul and Laxmikant Sharma. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Mehra, Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Mayur Raj Verma, Ranjeet, Yusuf Khan and Nirupa Roy in the prominent roles.

The film is the story of a boy named Sikandar, an orphan who was raised in the slums of Bombay. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978, and Rakhee played the role of Amitabh's love-interest in this film.

Also read | Aamir Khan Dislikes An Iconic Movie Starring Amitabh Bachchan And Hrithik; Read To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.