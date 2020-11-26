Rakhi Sawant Celebrates 42nd Birthday; Extends Gratitude To Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

On November 25, popular film and television personality Rakhi Sawant took to her social media handle and shared a video to extend her gratitude towards Union minister Ramdas Athawale for celebrating her 42nd birthday. In her caption, she also thanked the star cast of her upcoming project. Interestingly, in the video, Ramdas Athawale is seen addressing the press while praising Rakhi. During his speech, Ramdas also wished Rakhi on her birthday.

Along with Ramdas and Rakhi, the video also featured Ajaz Khan, among many others. In the video, Sawant was seen sporting a glamourous avatar as she wore a purple lehenga along with heavy jewellery. While following the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, she also wore a face-mask, which was similar to her outfit. Scroll down to watch the video.

READ | Rakhi Sawant Clears The Air On Tattoo Of Her Husband's Name On Her Back

The four-minute-fifty-one-second long video received an overwhelming response from Rakhi Sawant's fans and followers on Instagram. Several Instagram users flooded the comments section with fire and red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, many from her 721k followers took to the comments box and wrote birthday wishes for her.

READ | Rakhi Sawant's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' Girl?

Rakhi Sawant's birthday

Interestingly, on the morning of her birthday, Sawant shared a quirky video, in which she informed her fans that since there will be a birthday party, she has indulged in hard-core workout session to compensate. Interestingly, as the video starts, the viewers can see a few of Rakhi's gym-pals singing the birthday song along with the actor. On the other hand, in the video, she also used a filter, which had an animated cake along with candles. While singing the birthday song, Sawant also gave a glimpse of her toned figure. Scroll down to watch the video.

READ | Rakhi Sawant's Secret Wedding To Her Comments On Bigg Boss; 4 Times She Made Headlines

On the professional front, Rakhi made her film debut with the 1997 film Agnichakra under the name Ruhi Sawant. Later, she appeared in various supporting roles and dance numbers in Bollywood films Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. However, her breakthrough item number was Mohabbat Hai Mirchi, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, in 2003. Later, she also played important characters in Masti and Main Hoon Na.

READ | Rakhi Sawant Calls Herself More 'dangerous Than Coronavirus' In This Latest Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.