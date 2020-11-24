Rakhi Sawant's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' Girl?

Popular film and television personality, Rakhi Sawant rang in her 42nd birthday today, i.e. November 25, 2020. Rakhi, who kickstarted her career as an actor and dancer in Bollywood in 1997, went on to appear in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Odia films apart from Hindi films.

Later, she established a name for herself in the television industry by featuring in several reality TV shows and a couple of daily soaps as well. Thus, on the occasion of Rakhi Sawant's birthday, here's a fun quiz about the Pardesiya girl to test your knowledge about everything including Rakhi Sawant's trivia to Rakhi Sawant's songs and career.

Take this Rakhi Sawant's quiz to check how well do you know her

1) Although she started her career as an actor with the name Ruhi Sawant, do you know what is the birth name of Rakhi Sawant?

Rakhi Bheda

Neeru Bheda

Adya Bheda

Neet Bheda

2) Rakhi Sawant marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with which Bollywood film?

Agnichakra

Dil Ka Sauda

Chudail No. 1

Kurukshetra

3) Which peppy song marked the breakthrough item number of Rakhi Sawant in Bollywood?

Loot Lo

Bam Bhole Bam Bhole

Mohabbat Hai Mirchi

Ankhiya Na Maar Mere Yaar Mundiya

4) Rakhi Sawant became a household name after appearing in the first season of which reality TV show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bigg Boss

Nach Baliye

5) Which role did Rakhi Sawant play in the cult classic Bollywood movie 'Main Hoon Na'?

Miss Chandni Chopra

Mrs Madhu Sharma

Sanjana Bakshi

Mini

6) Who did Rakhi Sawant choose as her future husband on her popular reality TV show 'Rakhi Ka Swayamwar'?

Manas Katyal

Elesh Parujanwala

Ashwin Chaudhuri

Raman Handa

7) Rakhi Sawant recently appeared in which supernatural soap opera of Zee TV?

Haiwaan: The Monster

Manmohini

Chotti Bahu

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

8) Rakhi Sawant's infamous television show 'Rakhi ka Insaaf' aired on Imagine TV in which year?

2009

2010

2011

2012

9) Rakhi Sawant launched her political party 'Rashtriya Aam Party' to contest the Lok Sabha elections in which year?

2004

2009

2014

2019

10) Which role did Rakhi Sawant play in 2004's superhit crime comedy 'Masti'?

Anchal Mehta

Geeta Chawla

Bindiya Saxena

Ms Saxena

Rakhi Sawant's birthday quiz answers:

Neeru Bheda Agnichakra Mohabbat Hai Mirchi Big Boss Mini Elesh Parujanwala Manmohini 2010 2014 Ms Saxena

