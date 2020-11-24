Rakhi Sawant's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mohabbat Hai Mirchi' Girl?

Popular film and television personality, Rakhi Sawant rang in her 42nd birthday today, i.e. November 25, 2020. Rakhi, who kickstarted her career as an actor and dancer in Bollywood in 1997, went on to appear in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Odia films apart from Hindi films.
Later, she established a name for herself in the television industry by featuring in several reality TV shows and a couple of daily soaps as well. Thus, on the occasion of Rakhi Sawant's birthday, here's a fun quiz about the Pardesiya girl to test your knowledge about everything including Rakhi Sawant's trivia to Rakhi Sawant's songs and career.
Take this Rakhi Sawant's quiz to check how well do you know her
1) Although she started her career as an actor with the name Ruhi Sawant, do you know what is the birth name of Rakhi Sawant?
- Rakhi Bheda
- Neeru Bheda
- Adya Bheda
- Neet Bheda
2) Rakhi Sawant marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with which Bollywood film?
- Agnichakra
- Dil Ka Sauda
- Chudail No. 1
- Kurukshetra
3) Which peppy song marked the breakthrough item number of Rakhi Sawant in Bollywood?
- Loot Lo
- Bam Bhole Bam Bhole
- Mohabbat Hai Mirchi
- Ankhiya Na Maar Mere Yaar Mundiya
4) Rakhi Sawant became a household name after appearing in the first season of which reality TV show?
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- Khatron Ke Khiladi
- Bigg Boss
- Nach Baliye
5) Which role did Rakhi Sawant play in the cult classic Bollywood movie 'Main Hoon Na'?
- Miss Chandni Chopra
- Mrs Madhu Sharma
- Sanjana Bakshi
- Mini
6) Who did Rakhi Sawant choose as her future husband on her popular reality TV show 'Rakhi Ka Swayamwar'?
- Manas Katyal
- Elesh Parujanwala
- Ashwin Chaudhuri
- Raman Handa
7) Rakhi Sawant recently appeared in which supernatural soap opera of Zee TV?
- Haiwaan: The Monster
- Manmohini
- Chotti Bahu
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani
8) Rakhi Sawant's infamous television show 'Rakhi ka Insaaf' aired on Imagine TV in which year?
9) Rakhi Sawant launched her political party 'Rashtriya Aam Party' to contest the Lok Sabha elections in which year?
10) Which role did Rakhi Sawant play in 2004's superhit crime comedy 'Masti'?
- Anchal Mehta
- Geeta Chawla
- Bindiya Saxena
- Ms Saxena
Rakhi Sawant's birthday quiz answers:
Neeru Bheda
Agnichakra
Mohabbat Hai Mirchi
Big Boss
Mini
Elesh Parujanwala
Manmohini
2010
2014
Ms Saxena
