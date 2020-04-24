Rakhi Sawant Clears The Air On Tattoo Of Her Husband's Name On Her Back

Rakhi Sawant's name is always associated with entertainment and controversy. She is one of the celebrities who are very active on social media. The actor recently made the headlines because of her post on Instagram. Rakhi Sawant shared a picture of herself in a bikini to wish her fans a good morning. However, her tattoo with husband’s name on her back grabbed the attention of her fans. Rakhi Sawant's husband name is Ritesh but if one takes a closer look at the tattoo it looks more like Hitesh and not Ritesh.

According to media reports, Rakhi Sawant got married last year. It was also revealed that her husband’s name is Ritesh and he hails from the US. However, there is no picture of him. In one of her recent posts, Rakhi Sawant is seen sitting by the pool in a pink bikini. She accessorised her look with a flower tucked on one side of her hair and sunglasses.

See the post here

Her tattoo which caused confusion between Ritesh and Hitesh can be seen in the picture a little above her waist. An online entertainment portal contacted Rakhi Sawant regarding the same ad asked her if it was Ritesh or Hitesh. Rakhi Sawant replied to the question that it is Ritesh and not Hitesh. She further added that half portion of the letter R is covered because of her bikini strap and that is why it looks like an H.

Rakhi Sawant has claimed earlier that her husband is extremely camera and media-shy and that is why he refrains from the limelight. Rakhi Sawant treated her fans with her wedding photos a few days back. By the looks of it, Rakhi Sawant’s wedding happened according to Hindu and Christian traditions.

Rakhi Sawant's wedding photos

