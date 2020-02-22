Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill's Father After His Unsavoury Comments On Her

Bigg Boss 13 may have ended but the drama of the show has been carried out further into the lives of a few contestants. Soon after the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss concluded, a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was introduced by the makers. Ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra appear on this show, who are on the quest to find a perfect suitor for themselves.

Rakhi Sawant lashes out against Shehnaaz Gill's father

This show follows a similar format to that of Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. However, the show promises new and intriguing things which will unfold as the show progresses. This news was not taken well by the father of Shehnaaz Gill who slamed the makers for such a concept. He was quoted by an entertainment portal saying that if his daughter is forced, he will take matters into his own hands as he is against this entire format.

He also remarked that the makers are trying to make another Rakhi Sawant out of his daughter. Responding to his remarks, Rakhi Sawant spoke to an entertainment portal about how Santokh Singh's daughter is indeed following in her footsteps. Rakhi even called Shehnaaz as the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab.

Rakhi further went on to ask him how can he even equate Shehnaaz to Katrina, in connection to a statement where Santokh Singh said that his daughter had the potential to be as good as Katrina. She demanded that he should take her name with respect and that she has worked really hard to be where she is.

The actor mentioned that she has worked in renowned films with top directors in the country and therefore demanded respect. She further said that Shehnaaz’s parents are eating off her money.

