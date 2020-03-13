Rakhi Sawant Shares Her 'solution' To Coronavirus, Fans Ask Her To Take It Seriously

With widespread panic over the Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities have taken to their social media pages to spread awareness about the virus and reassure their fans. However, some social media influencers have shared rather unique ways to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. One such celeb is Rakhi Sawant, who recently shared a post on social media where she revealed her own 'solution' to the pandemic.

Rakhi Sawant offers her own unique solution to the Coronavirus pandemic

The above video was posted online by Rakhi Sawant on her social media pages. In the video, Rakhi Sawant claims that the Coronavirus pandemic is the outcome of all humanities sins. She then goes on to give her solution for the Coronavirus outbreak. According to Rakhi Sawant, sinners must surrender themselves to God and pray for forgiveness. She also states that only when all sinners have begged for forgiveness, will the Coronavirus pandemic come to an end.

Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant claimed that the virus does not care about cast, creed, or religion and is targetting humanity because of all their past sins. She then asks her fans to do the needful and pray to God, which will apparently end the Coronavirus pandemic. She also adds that those who surrender to God will not be affected by the virus.

For obvious reasons, most fans did not take Rakhi Sawant's solution seriously. Some even joked and asked her for her sunglasses. Meanwhile, other fans asked Rakhi Sawant to takes things more seriously, stating that the virus was dangerous and real precautioned needed to be taken.

Just a few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had shared another video about the coronavirus pandemic. In the previous video, she had asked her fans not to play Holi, as Coronavirus could easily spread during the celebrations. Check out her older Coronavirus-related video below.

