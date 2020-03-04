Rakhi Sawant Urges People Not To Play Holi This Year Due To Coronavirus Scare; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant is known for her free-spirited nature and is often labelled as outspoken. Over the years, Rakhi has earned a reputation for being in the media limelight for somewhat unconventional things. She has once again surfaced on the internet with another video which has gone viral all over social media.

Rakhi Sawant urges people to not play Holi due to coronavirus scare

A few days ago, Rakhi took to Instagram to spread awareness among people about coronavirus. In the video, she urged people to avoid playing Holi, as according to her, many of the colours are made in China and can, therefore, be harmful. In the video, Rakhi tried to warn her fans and followers about the emerging threat of coronavirus. She also went on to describe the nature of the virus and mentioned that it has severe effects.

People all over the world have begun observing the effects of this deadly virus. In India too people have begun to take the virus seriously and are spreading awareness. Initially, the coronavirus outbreak was subjected to several memes on the internet. However, things have begun to take a drastic turn as the virus continues to spread in the country. Like Rakhi, several other stars have come forward to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

Many prominent stars like Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Sunny Leone, and Soha Ali Khan, among others, have spoken about this issue. Aamir sent a heartfelt encouraging message to those in China. Other Bollywood celebs have already begun using masks and gloves as preventive measures.

