Rakhi Sawant Shares Cropped Pictures From Wedding; Fans Call Her Husband A 'Ghost'

Rakhi Sawant always manages to be in the headlines with her social media presence. The actor was in the news last year when she informed that she got married to a Dubai-based NRI Ritesh. Recently, Rakshi Sawant shared a series of pictures from her wedding where she cropped her husband.

In the pictures, she is seen in three different attires making it evident that she got married in three different styles that is a traditional Indian wedding, a Christian ceremony, and court marriage. The actor cropped her husband from all the pictures. In her first picture, Rakhi Sawant is seen sitting for the ‘phera ceremony’ wearing a golden ensemble with a pink dupatta. She is seen all glammed up with golden accessories and flowers wrapped around her bun.

In the second picture, Rakhi Sawant is seen all dolled up in a green ethnic ensemble paired with silver accessories. She mentioned in her caption that the picture is from her court marriage. Rakhi Sawant also shared a still from her Christian wedding where she is seen wearing a traditional white gown with a veil and silver accessories.

As soon as Rakhi Sawant's photos were posted on Instagram, her fans flooded the comment section questioning about her husband's disappearance from the pictures. The actor was also trolled for posting cropped pictures. One of the users even went on to ask her- “Khud se shaadi ki hai kya?”. On the other hand, another user called her husband 'ghost'. Rakhi Sawant has not answered her fans' questions yet.

