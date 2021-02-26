Rakhi Sawant visits mother amid her cancer treatment; receives support from celebrities

Rakhi Sawant recently completed her stint on a popular reality show, where she was at her usual quirky best, entertaining audiences galore. While she could not bag the winner’s prize, she was among the two, apart from winner Rubina Dilaik, who did not return empty-handed, taking home the Rs 14 lakh suitcase. After stating that she needed the money for her mother’s cancer treatment, she was overwhelmed with the support coming in from the celebrities.

Rakhi Sawant visited her mother at the hospital where she was being treated. Four of her chemotherapy sessions have been completed, and two more sessions are left, after the doctors will perform a surgery.

Many celebrities arrived to express their solidarity with Rakhi at the hospital. Her housemate from the show, Sambhava Seth and another former contestant on the show Kashmera Shah gave the actor-dance strength.

Speaking to media persons, Rakhi Sawant said, “My mummy is in critical condition. The chemotherapy is going on. However, she is talking smilingly.”

“She is experiencing stomach pain and vomiting and other symptoms after chemotherapy. It was a shock for me after returning. It is not easy to bear, she is very strong,” she continued.

Sambhavna praised Rakhi for showcasing the power of women. The duo urged her followers to pray for her. Kashmera urged her followers to pray for her.

The hosts of the show also helped Rakhi, and she conveyed her gratitude to them.

Another contestant, Vindu Dara Singh even shared a post, praising Rakhi for her spirit, while praying for her mother’s speedy recovery.

