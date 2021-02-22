Rakhi Sawant's Net Worth, Property And Other Business Ventures She Owns

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. She’s known for her quirky dance moves and more importantly her controversies. She has been a part of several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. Recently, Rakhi Sawan appeared on a reality TV show but quit the show after reaching the grand finale and walked away with ₹14 lakhs prize money on a reality show. Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's net worth & investments.

Rakhi Sawant's net worth

In many instances on the reality show, Rakhi Sawant spoke about the number of flats she owns in the city and her income. According to Daily Hunt, Rakhi Sawant's estimated net worth is around ₹1 million to ₹5 million. Apart from her acting and dancing projects, she has also invested in various businesses that give her profitable returns. She also has assets worth ₹37 crores. Rakhi Sawant has two flats located near Andheri and Juhu.

She also owns a bungalow in Mumbai which is worth ₹11 crores. Apart from property, Rakhi Sawant has also invested in automobile and owns a Ford Endeavor car worth ₹21.6 lakhs. Most of her earnings are from stage performances and item numbers. Apart from investing in property, she has also invested in a few businesses. Rakhi Sawant has been a part of several reality TV shows.

Born on November 25, 1978, Rakhi Sawant was born in a Hindu family in Mumbai. Her step-father Anand Sawant was a senior police officer and her mother Jaya Bheda, a housewife. Rakhi Sawant converted to Christianity a few years after she entered the industry. She graduated from Mithibai College and had been keen on becoming an actor since the age of 10. At the age of 39, she got married through a reality TV show to a Canadian businessman Elesh Parujanwala. The couple called it quits after a couple of months. Currently, the actor is married to an NRI named Ritesh.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

