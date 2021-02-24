Rakhi Sawant Shares Pictures Of Her Mother Undergoing Chemotherapy, Celebs Pour In Support

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a couple of pictures of her mother. She revealed in the caption that her mother was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. She further requested everyone to send best wishes her way. Fans and friends soon shared their love and support for Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother is diagnosed with cancer

Rakhi Sawant recently shared two pictures of her mother on her Instagram feed. The pictures saw her mother looking visibly weak and also had her head shaved off. The actor revealed in the caption that her mother is currently going through her chemo sessions after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Further in her caption, Rakhi asked friends and followers to extend their support and best wishes towards her mom. Rakhi wrote, “Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment”. Friends and fans have flooded the comment section under the post with major love, best wishes and support for Rakhi and her mom, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Rakhi’s friends and colleagues including Bandgi Kalra, Jasleen Matharu, Kanika Kapoor, Sofia Hayat, Nafisa Ali and many others wrote uplifting comments under the pictures. Kavita Kaushik in a long message for Rakhi wrote, “Tu hai Asli Sherni Rakhi, who did everything to make the audience laugh, you tried all you could to keep the viewers glued to the TV, you woke up a sleeping boring season, and above all you did not just selfishly fight for the money you gave it all the entertainment you thought you can, all this while cancer bites into the family, I know exactly how it feels and what it takes, it's a fact asli entertainer tu hai baaki sab copy karte hai! Prayers for aunty and lots n lots of love to you”, followed by a heart emoji. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The actor-dancer connected with her mother through a video call during the family week of a reality show that Sawant recently was a part of. Her mom was in the hospital going through treatment at the time of the video call. Rakhi broke down as she saw her mom suffering.

