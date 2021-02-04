When Rakhi Sawant Was Called 'biggest Mistake And Shameful Past' By Ex Abhishek Awasthi

Rakhi Sawant has been part of various controversies because of her bold statements, public fights, and Instagram videos and posts. The actor revealed in 2019 that she is married to a person named Riteish, who is quite media-shy. But long before her marriage, she was in a much-publicized relationship with Abhishek Awasthi.

When Rakhi Sawant's ex Abhishek called her his 'biggest mistake'

Abhishek Awasthi and Rakhi Sawant were once a very popular television couple and even appeared on several reality shows together. According to a report by DNA, the couple dated for three years before ending their relationship on a bitter note. Abhishek had revealed that he was in a relationship with Rakhi for three years and the way she treated him in those years was ugly. He further called her his shameful past and biggest mistake and requested everyone to stop calling him Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend.

Rakhi had opened up about her relationship with Abhishek as well in the past and called him a mistake too. She added that she felt like he used her to get work and even though she doesn't want credit, there were occasions where he got work because of her. Abhishek Awasthi is currently married to Ankita Goswami.

More about Rakhi Sawant's marriage with Riteish

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh, tied the knot on July 28, 2019. On April 16, 2020, Rakhi took to Instagram to share her wedding pictures which featured only her in bridal wear. By looking at her pictures, it is quite evident that Rakhi Sawant's wedding took place in different traditions. One highlighting her own culture, and one where she is seen donning a white gown with a veil on her head. Another set of pictures shows Rakhi Sawant's wedding in court. She has captioned the photos saying, "Court marriage". In all the photos, all you can see is Rakhi, all groomed and just her husband's hand. You can see Rakhi's wedding pictures here.

Image Credits: Rakhi Sawant Official Instagram Account

