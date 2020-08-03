Raksha Bandhan 2020 Celebrated With A Twist; See Posts Shared By Bollywood Divas

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond shared between a brother and a sister. However, Bollywood divas decided to give a new twist to Raksha Bandhan 2020. Bollywood’s sister duos tied a Rakhi to each other on this occasion. The Bollywood sister duos include Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun and Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon:

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kriti tied a Rakhi to her sister. The actress shared a picture of her sister in an Instagram post and captioned it as, “I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I’ve just made my own version of that memory in my head..

I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle..

Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!)🤪🙄

Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I’ll always have your back! No matter what! 💕👭😘🌸

@nupursanon #HappyRakhi”. Further, Nupur also shared a post for Kriti on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. You can check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram post here:

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun:

The Pink actor, Taapsee Pannu also shared a heart-warming post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She captioned the post as, “Coz Raksha toh hum bhi ek doosre ki karte hi hai.

#HappyRakshabandhan

P.S- @evaniapannu Ki rakhi is making up for her absence ❤️”. You can check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post here:

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora:

The Dabangg actress Malaika Arora seems to share a special bond with her sister, Amrita Arora. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Malaika shared an adorable Instagram post with her sister. Further, she also wrote an emotional caption for her sister that described their relationship.

Malaika described her bond with her sister with the help of the song "Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi". Further, the actress mentioned that Amrita Arora was her best friend. She also expressed gratitude towards her sister for always having her back. You can check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram post here:

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

