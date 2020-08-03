Varun Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Note For His Sisters On Raksha Bandhan

Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a photo that features his sisters, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor also wrote a heartfelt note for his sisters in this social media post. Read on to know more about this story:

Varun Dhawan celebrates Raksha Bandhan in quarantine

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his official social media handle on a Monday afternoon, on August 3, 2020, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and posted a series of photos that featured him and his sisters. In the first photo, fans can see Dhawan with a hand full of rakhis.

In another photo, the actor is seen with his sister. In the third photo, a wax statue of the actor can be seen, while his sisters pose with the same. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor, in the comment section, said that he has to protect his sister, even if it means that he has to stay away from them, during the COVID-19 times. The actor wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan. Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them… so be it. Miss my sisters”. The post has gone on to garner over five lakhs 67 thousand likes within two hours of its posting.

Dhawan is spending his quarantine time within the family and is focusing his time on maintaining good health and physique. He has been quite active on social media. The actor is currently all geared up for the release of Coolie No. 1. The film has been making headlines since its announcement back in 2018. It will be a remake of Govinda’s Coolie No. 1. Fans are highly eager for the release of the film. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the film would probably have a digital release.

The actor has also been making headlines for another project titled Mr Lele. He is not currently shooting for the Shashank Khaitan film. But the work will soon start after the actor gets free from his current ventures.

