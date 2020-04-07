Rakul Preet Singh's Groovy Songs Perfect For Sangeet Performance

Picking up a specific song for a performance can get difficult at times. However, one can still select a wedding song according to the theme shown in a video song of a movie. And actor Rakul Preet Singh has been a part of many such songs and her graceful dance steps in the music video can also work as an inspiration. Here are Rakul Preet Singh's top 5 songs that you could perform at a sangeet function.

Rakul Preet Singh's top 5 songs for a wedding sangeet

Maa Chakkani Pellanta

Maa Chakkani Pellanta is Telugu song from the movie Manmadhudu 2 starring Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna. The movie is a remake of the French film I do. The romantic comedy film received positive reviews from the critic especially for the songs in the film. The melodious song is a perfect one for a sangeet ceremony.

Hauli Hauli

From the movie De De Pyaar De, this song Hauli Hauli is another gem you could pick for a powerpack performance at the sangeet function. The song stars actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu along with Rakul Preet Singh.

Vaddi Sharaban

Another perfect sangeet song starring Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The groovy Punjabi song is also from the movie De De Pyaar De. Rakul Preet Singh looked absolutely gorgeous in the pink saree and the floral blouse as she danced gracefully to the tunes of Vaddi Sharaban.

Mukhda Vekh Ke

Mukhda Vekh Ke is also another Punjabi song from the movie De De Pyaar De which is perfect fora sangeet performance. The music video stars actors Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tabu dancing to the voice of Mika Singh and Dhwani Bhanushali.

Ishq Di Feeling

The song Ishq Di Feeling from the movie Shimla Mirch is the song that is perfect for a couple's dance performance. The movie stars actors Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

