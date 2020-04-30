Rakul Preet Singh's Best Songs To Watch From Her Various Films | Watch Videos

Yaariyan actor Rakul Preet Singh has carved a name for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked in the South film industry too. Some of her memorable films movies include Spyder, Dhruva, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, NGK, and many more. Here are some of Rakul Preet Singh's songs from her various films.

Chale Aana

The song is from the film De De Pyaar De which features Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu in the lead roles. Directed by Akiv Ali, the story of the film revolves around a 50-year-old man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a girl (Rakul) who is almost half his age. Rakul’s performance as the love interest of Ajay Devgn's character was loved by fans.

Anbae Peranbae

The song is from the film NGK which features Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a farmer who turns into a politician to solve the issues of his village. The political thriller was directed by K. Selvaraghavan and hit the screens on May 31, 2019. The film was released with high expectations; however, it failed to match up to the expectations of the viewers.

Laali Laali

The song Laali Laali is from the film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The film is an action thriller film starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. This Tamil film is directed by H. Vinoth and narrates the story of an honest police officer who pays a huge price for exposing a gangster. In the film, Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Karthi's wife.

Lae Dooba

The romantic song Lae Dooba is from the film Aiyaary. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary released in the year 2018. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah who had given a stunning performance in Neeraj Pandey's directorial debut A Wednesday.

